Ruiz went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases in a win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

As is often the case, Ruiz didn't remain still for long after getting aboard via a fifth-inning single, pilfering second and third base during the Athletics' next two plate appearances. While he was ultimately stranded 90 feet away from scoring his 43rd run of the season, Ruiz is now just two more swipes away from reaching the vaunted 60-steal mark on the season and has recorded two stolen bases apiece in four of his last 10 games alone.