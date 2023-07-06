Ruiz will undergo X-rays and an MRI on his right shoulder Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Ruiz reportedly felt "something" in his right shoulder while diving back to first base during Wednesday's win over Detroit, and his results will help determine what the issue is. The speedy outfielder is slashing .257/.310/.329 on the season and nabbed his MLB-leading 43rd steal Wednesday.
