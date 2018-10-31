The A's exercised Rodney's $4.25 million club option for 2019 on Wednesday.

Rodney opened the 2018 season with Minnesota before being dealt to Oakland in August. Overall, the veteran reliever posted a combined 3.36 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 9.8 K/9 across 64.1 innings of relief. He also registered 25 saves and seven holds. With Blake Treinen expected to reprise his role as the team's closer in 2019, Rodney figures to settle in as one of Oakland's primary setup men.

