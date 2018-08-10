Rodney was traded from the Twins to the Athletics on Thursday in exchange for Dakota Chalmers.

Rodney served as Minnesota's closer prior to the deal, as he managed to record 25 saves with a 3.09 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 50 strikeouts over 43.2 innings, although he failed to convert on six save opportunities. The Athletics already have a solid closer in Blake Treinen, so Rodney figures to bolster the A's bullpen as he'll likely see plenty of high leverage situations with the occasional chance for a save when Treinen is unavailable.