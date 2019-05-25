Rodney was designated for assignment by Oakland on Saturday.

The 42-year-old struggled to a 9.42 ERA and a 14:12 K:BB in 14.1 innings for the Athletics this season. Given those poor numbers and his age, there's a chance this is the end of the road for Rodney, but he did record a very playable 3.36 ERA just last season, so it wouldn't be surprising if at least one team takes a chance on him hoping that he still has something left in the tank. Wei-Chung Wang's contract was selected in a corresponding move.

