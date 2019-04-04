Rodney (0-1) allowed three earned runs on four hits and a wild pitch over two-thirds of an inning in a loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday. He struck out one.

The veteran reliever was called upon to preserve a 3-3 tie in the ninth, but he promptly allowed singles to three of the first four batters he faced. Rodney then uncorked a wild pitch while working against Mookie Betts and subsequently allowed a two-run double to the Red Sox center fielder. Rodney had also given up a pair of earned runs over an inning against the Angels last Friday, but he's generated scoreless outings in his three other appearances thus far.