Athletics' Fernando Rodney: Melts down in save situation
Rodney was charged with a blown save and took a loss after serving up four runs on three hits and a walk while retiring just one batter in the 13th inning Sunday against the Pirates.
Staked with a 3-1 lead entering the bottom half of the 13th, Rodney was summoned for the save chance while regular closer Blake Treinen (elbow) was unavailable. After inducing a groundout from Elias Diaz, Rodney allowed each of the next three batters to reach base before Starling Marte took him deep for a walkoff three-run blast. Rodney's blowup lessens the likelihood that he'll get the next look in a save opportunity, though it may be a moot point anyway with Treinen expressing optimism that his elbow issue won't require a trip to the injured list.
More News
-
Athletics' Fernando Rodney: Falters in loss•
-
Athletics' Fernando Rodney: Solid in sole frame•
-
Athletics' Fernando Rodney: Poor effort Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Fernando Rodney: Club option exercised•
-
Athletics' Fernando Rodney: Dealt to Oakland•
-
Twins' Fernando Rodney: Strikes out two in save versus Indians•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal