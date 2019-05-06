Rodney was charged with a blown save and took a loss after serving up four runs on three hits and a walk while retiring just one batter in the 13th inning Sunday against the Pirates.

Staked with a 3-1 lead entering the bottom half of the 13th, Rodney was summoned for the save chance while regular closer Blake Treinen (elbow) was unavailable. After inducing a groundout from Elias Diaz, Rodney allowed each of the next three batters to reach base before Starling Marte took him deep for a walkoff three-run blast. Rodney's blowup lessens the likelihood that he'll get the next look in a save opportunity, though it may be a moot point anyway with Treinen expressing optimism that his elbow issue won't require a trip to the injured list.