Athletics' Fernando Rodney: Solid in sole frame
Rodney was credited with a hold in an exhibition win over the Giants on Tuesday, firing a scoreless third inning in which he allowed no hits but issued a walk.
Rodney kept rolling Monday after putting in a pair of solid appearances during the season-opening series versus the Mariners in Japan. The veteran reliever had fired a combined 1.2 scoreless innings in those outings while allowing one hit and two walks. Rodney proved he still had plenty left in the tank last season at age 41, recording 25 saves and eight holds while generating a 3.36 ERA across 68 appearances with the Twins and Athletics. While Blake Treinen has a firm hold of the closer role in Oakland, Rodney could certainly figure in for the occasional save opportunity in addition to the setup role he's primarily slated to fill.
