Pena belted a two-run home run in his one at-bat during Monday's Cactus League loss to the Royals.

A non-roster invitee operating under a split 2021 contract, Pena appears very likely to open the season at Triple-A Las Vegas with Aramis Garcia and Austin Allen ahead of him in the backstop pecking order behind starter Sean Murphy (chest). However, the 31-year-old, who boasts 85 games of big-league experience, could potentially log some time in the majors in the coming season, especially if he takes advantage of the typically hitter-friendly environment in the Pacific Coast League.