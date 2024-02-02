Perez was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.

Perez has appeared in the majors in each of the last three seasons, though 2023 was his first with the Athletics. He posted a 5.94 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP across 16.2 innings with the team. Any other club can now claim Perez, and if he goes unclaimed, he will land in Las Vegas.