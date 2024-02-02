Perez was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday.
Perez has appeared in the majors in each of the last three seasons, though 2023 was his first with the Athletics. He posted a 5.94 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP across 16.2 innings with the team. Any other club can now claim Perez, and if he goes unclaimed, he will land in Las Vegas.
More News
-
Athletics' Francisco Perez: Takes second loss in extras•
-
Athletics' Francisco Perez: Gets first win Sunday•
-
Athletics' Francisco Perez: Takes loss as opener•
-
Athletics' Francisco Perez: Serving as opener Friday•
-
Athletics' Francisco Perez: Contract selected by Athletics•
-
Athletics' Francisco Perez: Signs minor-league contract•