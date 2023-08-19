Perez (0-1) took the loss as the opener against the Orioles on Friday, allowing three earned runs on four hits over one inning. He struck out one.

Perez wasn't able to give Oakland more than one frame, surrendering an RBI single to Ryan Mountcastle and a run-scoring double to Cedric Mullins. The 26-year-old southpaw held the Nationals scoreless over 1.1 innings in his big-league debut last Saturday, but he's subsequently been dinged for runs in each of his next two outings.