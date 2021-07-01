Schwindel went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
Schwindel made his first start of the season for the A's after getting the call-up Tuesday and wasted no time getting going. The 29-year-old smashed a two-run homer to left in his first at-bat of the game to give his squad an early 3-0 lead. Schwindel had just 15 career plate appearances at the major league level prior to Wednesday's start but did showcase some power in Triple-A this season with 16 homers over 203 plate appearances. He'll likely serve as a platoon player against lefties for the time being unless he can carve out a more consistent role for himself.
