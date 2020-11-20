Schwindel signed with the Athletics as a non-roster invitee Friday.
The 28-year-old was at the Tigers' alternate training site in 2020 after failing to make the Opening Day roster, and he'll now join the A's for spring training. Schwindel had a strong showing at Triple-A in 2019 with a .327/.361/.628 slash line and nine homers in 28 games.
