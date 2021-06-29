The Athletics recalled Schwindel from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
Schwindel appeared in six big-league games with Kansas City in 2019, but this will mark his first trip to the majors since signing a minor-league deal with the A's in November. Per Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle, manager Bob Melvin said that Schwindel will get most of his time at DH against left-handed starters and that he could also become an option in the outfield. Cam Bedrosian was designated for assignment to make room for Schwindel on the 40-man roster.
