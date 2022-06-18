Montas (3-7) took the loss Friday versus the Royals. He allowed five runs (three earned) on 10 hits and three walks with four strikeouts in five innings.

Montas turned in another shaky effort, as he also had a pair of wild pitches in the contest. He's allowed 24 hits and 14 runs (nine earned) in 17 innings across his last three starts. The poor stretch has him up to a 3.53 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 84:20 K:BB in 81.2 innings across 14 outings overall. Montas is projected for a home start versus the Mariners next week as he looks to work out of his current slump.