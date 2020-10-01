Montas will be available out of the bullpen for Game 3 of the Wild Card Series against the White Sox on Thursday, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
A disappointing regular season in which Montas struggled to a 5.60 ERA in 11 starts led to him not being given the starting nod for any of the three games of the series. He does have experience as a reliever, as 30 of his 70 big-league appearance have come out of the pen, though the last of those came in 2018.
More News
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Fans 13 in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Struggles again Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Returning in Dodgers series•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Returns from paternity list•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Lands on paternity list•