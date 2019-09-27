Athletics' Frankie Montas: Available over weekend
Montas will be available out of the bullpen during Oakland's weekend series against Seattle, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Montas fired six innings Wednesday against the Angels, but skipper Bob Melvin noted Thursday that the right-hander will be ready to go in relief if needed. He'll aim to help Oakland lock up a postseason berth over the weekend with four contests remaining in the regular season.
