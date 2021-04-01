Montas (finger) will be on the Athletics' active roster to start the season.
Montas is tentatively lined up to start Monday against the Dodgers despite the fact that he left his final Cactus League start with a ripped cuticle. The fact that he's avoided the injured list to start the year supports the idea that he won't have to miss a turn in the rotation.
