Montas reverted to occasionally trying out a quick pitch during his third Cactus League start, Sunday versus the Brewers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander deployed the tactic frequently during a rough 2017 season when he bounced between the Athletics and Triple-A Nashville and was hit hard in both locales. Montas is an exponentially better pitcher these days, so he's likely to use the strategy only on occasion when he wants to add an element of surprise to his repertoire. Montas allowed two unearned runs on four hits across 2.2 innings against Milwaukee, so-so numbers which were in contrast to those of his first two start but that nevertheless left the right-hander unconcerned. "My fastball was coming out good," Montas said. "I was just trying to get ready for the season."