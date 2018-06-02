Montas (2-0) cruised to an easy win in Friday's 16-0 rout of the Royals, scattering seven hits over eight scoreless innings while striking out two.

He benefited from three double plays behind him, but for a pitcher with a career 5.3 BB/9 in the majors coming into Friday, Montas did a remarkable job of pounding the zone with his heavy mid-90s fastball, firing 67 of 99 pitches for strikes. With two extremely impressive starts under his belt since his promotion, the A's have every reason to keep the 25-year-old in the rotation for now, setting him up for a rematch with a very exploitable Royals lineup back in Oakland on Thursday.