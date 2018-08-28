Montas is a candidate to be called up from Triple-A Nashville to make a spot start Thursday against the Mariners, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Daniel Mengden, just recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Monday, was originally slated to draw the start Thursday in place of Sean Manaea (shoulder). However, with Mengden working four innings (64 pitches) out of the bullpen in a loss to the Astros on Monday, that plan is probably scuttled. Montas makes for a solid replacement, considering he logged 10 starts for the Athletics earlier in the season and posted a 5-3 record and 3.75 ERA across 57.2 innings. Lee reports that Mengden would still be a candidate to serve as a long-term replacement for Manaea should the latter be sidelined for the remainder of the season.