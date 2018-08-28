Montas is a candidate to be called up from Triple-A Nashville to make a spot start Thursday against the Mariners, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Daniel Mengden, just recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Monday, was originally slated as the likely candidate to draw the Thursday start in place of Sean Manaea (shoulder). However, with Mengden working four innings (64 pitches) out of the bullpen in a loss to the Astros on Monday, that plan is likely scuttled. Montas makes for a likely replacement, considering he logged 10 starts for the Athletics earlier in the season and posted a solid 5-3 record and 3.75 ERA across 57.2 innings. Lee reports that Mengden would still be the likelier candidate to serve as a long-term replacement for Manaea should the latter be sidelined for the remainder of the season, but that could potentially change if Montas parlays the potential callup into an impressive outing.