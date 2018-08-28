Athletics' Frankie Montas: Candidate for Thursday spot start
Montas is a candidate to be called up from Triple-A Nashville to make a spot start Thursday against the Mariners, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Daniel Mengden, just recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Monday, was originally slated as the likely candidate to draw the Thursday start in place of Sean Manaea (shoulder). However, with Mengden working four innings (64 pitches) out of the bullpen in a loss to the Astros on Monday, that plan is likely scuttled. Montas makes for a likely replacement, considering he logged 10 starts for the Athletics earlier in the season and posted a solid 5-3 record and 3.75 ERA across 57.2 innings. Lee reports that Mengden would still be the likelier candidate to serve as a long-term replacement for Manaea should the latter be sidelined for the remainder of the season, but that could potentially change if Montas parlays the potential callup into an impressive outing.
More News
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Optioned back to Nashville•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Takes loss after 4.1 innings•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Throws five innings in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Recalled before start•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Will start Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Expected to start Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...