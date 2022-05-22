Montas has no structure damage in his right hand following his early exit from Saturday's loss to the Angels, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 29-year-old received positive news following his early departure Saturday, his X-rays came back negative on his right hand. The team is optimistic that Montas will be able to make his next scheduled start, but time will tell. Nonetheless, avoiding significant structural damage is huge for the potential trade piece.