Montas was cleared to join his teammates Thursday following a brief stay on the COVID-19 injured list, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Montas tested positive for the virus prior to camp and missed the first few workouts. With Opening Day still over a month away, he should still have enough time to get up to full speed by the start of the season.
