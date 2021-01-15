Montas signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the Athletics on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Montas didn't seem to be pitching like his normal self last season, logging a 5.60 ERA and 1.51 WHIP. His splitter, which was a dominant pitch for him in 2019, was much more hittable in 2020 and his groundball rate plummeted. It's possible he wasn't right physically, or perhaps his excellent 2020 was fueled by the performance-enhancing substance Ostarine, which he received an 80-game suspension for that year. A 13-strikeout game in which he allowed zero earned runs against the Mariners on Sept. 27 provides some hope that he can still return to his peak form.
