Montas (back) could start Sunday's game against the Giants, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Although Montas was scratched from his scheduled start Friday due to upper-back tightness, the injury might not be too severe since the team is optimistic that he could start the series finale against San Francisco. Sean Manaea will move up to start Saturday's game in hopes of a potential return for Montas. The right-hander has been dominant to begin the season with a 1.57 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over 23 innings across his first four starts.
