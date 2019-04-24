Athletics' Frankie Montas: Cruises to fourth win
Montas (4-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 11-5 victory over the Rangers, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out six.
A six-run fourth inning by the A's offense put the game out of reach, but Montas ran up his pitch count and fell one out shy of his fourth quality start in five outings. The right-hander has been Oakland's best pitcher so far, and he'll carry a 3.10 ERA and 26:8 K:BB through 29 innings with him to Boston on Monday.
