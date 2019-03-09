Montas now sports a 1.00 ERA across nine spring innings over three spring appearances (two starts).

One of several candidates for the fifth and final rotation spot, Montas made yet another strong case for himself in his latest spring turn. The right-hander allowed just one earned run on five hits over four innings while striking out four Giants in a 5-1 win Thursday. Montas now has eight strikeouts and has garnered both a win and a save this spring. Given that he's out of minor-league options and performing admirably thus far, he appears to have a better-than-average chance of locking up the job if he can maintain the same caliber of performance during the rest of the exhibition slate.