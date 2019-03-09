Athletics' Frankie Montas: Cruising through spring
Montas now sports a 1.00 ERA across nine spring innings over three spring appearances (two starts).
One of several candidates for the fifth and final rotation spot, Montas made yet another strong case for himself in his latest spring turn. The right-hander allowed just one earned run on five hits over four innings while striking out four Giants in a 5-1 win Thursday. Montas now has eight strikeouts and has garnered both a win and a save this spring. Given that he's out of minor-league options and performing admirably thus far, he appears to have a better-than-average chance of locking up the job if he can maintain the same caliber of performance during the rest of the exhibition slate.
More News
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Making strong bid for rotation spot•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Recalled by Oakland•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Set for promotion•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Majors return put on hold•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: To handle bulk of innings Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Sent to minors following start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Shortstops Tiers 2.0
Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is one position where you have no shortage of options, as Scott White's tiers s...