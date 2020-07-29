Montas (0-1) took the loss Wednesday versus the Rockies after giving up two runs on five hits and two walks across five innings. He recorded three strikeouts.

The 27-year-old was fortunate to allow only the two runs, as he labored through the early innings and gave up a bases-loaded single off the outfield wall that managed to score only one run. Montas finished at 77 pitches after throwing 81 pitches during his first outing, though he did throw an additional inning Wednesday. The right-hander will carry a 3.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB through nine innings into Tuesday's start against the Rangers.