Montas (2-1) earned the win Saturday against the Astros after allowing only two hits over seven shutout innings. He recorded five strikeouts and did not issue a walk.

Yuli Gurriel hit a one-out double during the second inning, but that was the only time a baserunner reached second base with Montas on the mound. The 27-year-old is off to a fantastic start in 2020 with a 1.57 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB over 23 innings (four starts). Montas will look to keep things rolling his next time out Friday in San Francisco.