Montas allowed six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out one over three innings in Tuesday's win over the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Montas -- who held a 2.60 ERA over his first four starts in June -- was far from sharp Tuesday as he failed to take advantage of an exploitable Tigers lineup. The young righty ran into trouble early, allowing four runs in the first inning on four hits and a walk. Two more runs came across in the third on a Dixon Machado triple before Montas was given the hook after throwing 74 pitches in three laborious innings. He'll face a tough test in his next start against the Indians on Sunday.