Montas started Wednesday's Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks and fired a perfect first inning during which he recorded a strikeout.

Montas needed just 15 pitches to get through his one frame, nine of which found the strike zone. Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports the right-hander hit 99 mph with his fastball and looked sharp after pitching 25 innings in the Dominican Winter League and generating a 1.44 ERA. Montas felt the extra offseason work was necessary after he missed 80 games in 2019 due to a PED suspension, and he's already made an early impression on manager Bob Melvin with how prepared he arrived in camp. "We're looking for him to replicate what he did last year and what he did in the start he had late in the season after sitting out for so long," Melvin said. "He's eager to contribute to his team for a full season. He wants to be one of the high-end starters we have."