Athletics' Frankie Montas: Earns additional start
Montas will start Friday's game against the Royals, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Montas made his season debut Sunday against the Diamondbacks, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out seven batters in a solid six innings of work. He should be viewed as a viable fantasy pitching option Friday against a relatively weak Royals offense that sports a sub-.700 team OPS against right-handed pitching.
More News
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Looks sharp in first start•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Called up ahead of start•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Set for spot start Sunday•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Optioned to Nashville•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Notches first spring win•
-
Athletics' Frankie Montas: Stretching out as starter•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...