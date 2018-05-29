Montas will start Friday's game against the Royals, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Montas made his season debut Sunday against the Diamondbacks, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out seven batters in a solid six innings of work. He should be viewed as a viable fantasy pitching option Friday against a relatively weak Royals offense that sports a sub-.700 team OPS against right-handed pitching.

More News
Our Latest Stories