Montas (8-7) allowed one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 across 6.2 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Astros.

Montas dominated the Astros and recorded double-digit strikeouts in a start for the second time this season. He backed that with 22 swinging strikes on 95 total pitches and has now surrendered two earned runs or less in each of his last three starts. Montas will enter the All-Star break with a 4.41 ERA with 105 strikeouts across 100 innings on the campaign.