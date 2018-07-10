Montas (5-2) tossed six shutout innings and allowed just three hits and two walks with two strikeouts to earn the victory Monday against the Astros.

Montas was efficient, as he needed just 88 pitches to get through six innings. He tossed 14 first-pitch strikes to 21 batters and allowed just one runner to touch second base, who was promptly eliminated via a double play the very next hitter. Montas was scuffling hard with just one quality start in his last four appearances after a strong first three starts to his season. He'll look to carry that momentum into the All-Star break as he'll take a 3.35 ERA into his final start of the first half Saturday against the Giants.