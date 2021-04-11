Montas (1-1) gave up one run on six hits and a walk while striking out five across six innings in Saturday's win over the Astros.

Montas had a woeful debut against the Dodgers, but he bounced back quickly and limited the damage to just one run while also recording his first quality start of the campaign. Montas is expected to lead the A's pitching staff and his next scheduled start will come at home against the Tigers on April 17.