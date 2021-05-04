Montas (3-2) allowed three runs on a walk and seven hits over six innings Monday, striking out four and picking up a win over the Blue Jays.

Aside from a third inning where the Blue Jays tallied five singles and three runs, Montas kept Toronto's bats fairly quiet. He now has four quality starts over his last five outings and lowered his season ERA to 5.87. The 28-year-old righty is expected to face the Rays at home this weekend.