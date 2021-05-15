Montas (5-2) allowed one run on four hits and a walk over six innings Friday, striking out four and earning a win over the Twins.

Montas cruised through five scoreless frames before serving up a solo shot to Josh Donaldson in the sixth. He earned his third consecutive win and allowed fewer than two runs for the first time in his last five outings. The 6-foot-2 right-hander lowered his season ERA to 4.93 through 42 frames. Montas is in line to face the Astros at home next week.