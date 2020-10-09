Montas allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over 3.2 innings in a loss to the Astros on Thursday in Game 4 of the ALDS.

Montas showed signs of life with his 13-K gem on the final day of the regular season, but he was unable to carry that success over into the playoffs. Houston hung a five spot on Montas in the fourth inning on Michael Brantley and Carlos Correa home runs. Montas struggled to the tune of a 7.23 ERA in the month of August and it did not get a whole lot better; he heads into the offseason having allowed multiple home runs in three of his final four starts (postseason included).