Montas left his Cactus League start against the Mariners on Thursday due to a ripped cuticle on his right middle finger, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Montas was seen wiping his finger on his pants as he left the field with a trainer in the second inning, and he was diagnosed with a ripped cuticle on his throwing hand. It's not yet clear whether Montas will be forced to miss time to begin the regular season with Opening Day just a week away.
