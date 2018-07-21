Athletics manager Bob Melvin suggested that Montas would likely be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start Tuesday against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Montas was sent back to the minors June 10, a day after he tossed six shutout innings to pick up a road win over the Astros. Since Montas hadn't been scheduled to start again prior to the All-Star break, his demotion had less to do with his performance than the Athletics prioritizing optimal roster flexibility. Montas has delivered a 3.35 ERA over eight starts this season, but a 1.39 WHIP and 5.6 K/9 have limited his fantasy utility.