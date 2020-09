Montas (3-4) yielded four runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Sunday, striking out seven and taking the loss against Texas.

Through five innings, Montas had allowed just one run on a solo shot by Derek Dietrich. However, his outing was ruined by Rougned Odor's three-run blast in the sixth. It was the fourth time in his last five starts that he allowed four or more runs. Montas will carry a 5.86 ERA into Saturday's home contest against the Giants.