Montas (2-2) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over six innings as the A's were downed 4-3 by the Rays. He struck out five.

The right-hander threw 73 of 105 pitches for strikes as he delivered his third quality start in five trips to the mound, but Montas would up on the wrong end of the decision thanks largely to a Brett Phillips homer in the sixth inning. Montas will carry a 6.20 ERA and 25:7 K:BB through 24.2 innings into his next outing Sunday at home against the Orioles.