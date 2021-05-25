Montas (5-4) was tagged with the loss Monday against the Mariners after allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while fanning 11 across six innings.

Montas might have been tagged with a second straight loss, but the 11 strikeouts represented a season-high mark for him. The long ball has also been an issue for the right-hander, who has now given up a career-high 11 homers in just 53 innings (1.9 HR/9). Montas will carry his 4.92 ERA into his next start, scheduled for Saturday at home against the Angels.