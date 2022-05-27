Montas registered a no-decision during Thursday's 4-1 loss to Texas, allowing an unearned run on three hits and two walks with 11 strikeouts in seven innings.

After sustaining a hand injury in his previous start, Montas limited the damage to one run in the second inning on one hit, two walks and an error as he's now surrendered no more than two runs in seven of 10 starts. Despite a 3.12 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 66 strikeouts in 57.2 innings, Oakland has lost each of the 29-year-old's eight turns besides his two wins. Montas will look to get back in the win column next week against Houston.