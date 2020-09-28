Montas struck out 13 while allowing two runs (zero earned) on four hits and two walks across six innings in Sunday's win over Seattle. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander entered the start in a major funk, having allowed 29 runs across in last 24 innings. He found his groove Sunday, however, setting a season-high in punch outs while working through the sixth inning for the first time since Aug. 8. The Mariners were able to score single runs in the first and second innings, but both were unearned as a result of errors by Marcus Semien and Jake Lamb. The A's will certainly feel more confident in using Montas in the postseason after his strong outing, though it's currently unclear if they plan on using him as a starter or reliever.