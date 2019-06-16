Athletics' Frankie Montas: Fans nine in ninth win
Montas (9-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 11-2 romp over the Mariners, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out nine.
The A's put up three runs in the first inning and Montas never looked back, recording his third straight quality start and 10th of the year while winning his fifth straight decision. The right-hander will carry a 2.85 ERA and 88:21 K:BB through 82 innings into his next outing Thursday, at home against the Rays.
