Montas didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 extra-innings win over Cleveland, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out a season-high seven.

The 26-year-old continues to put together a breakout campaign for Oakland. Montas has delivered five quality starts in eight trips to the mound, and he'll carry a 2.78 ERA and sharp 42:11 K:BB through 45.1 innings into his next outing Friday in Detroit.