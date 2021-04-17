Montas (2-1) allowed two hits and a walk over six scoreless frames Friday, striking out seven and earning a win over Detroit.

After an ugly outing against the Dodgers to start the season, Montas has put together back-to-back wins in impressive outings. In his six shutout innings Friday, no Tiger made it past first base. Over his last two starts, the 28-year-old righty has yielded just one run while striking out 12 batters across 12 innings. Montas will carry a 4.91 ERA into next Wednesday's home contest against the Twins.