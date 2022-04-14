Montas (1-1) earned the win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday, completing 6.1 innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out six.

Montas was touched for a solo home run by Ji-Man Choi in the fourth inning, but that was the only extra-base hit he allowed in the outing. The right-hander registered 16 swinging strikes among his 89 pitches and didn't issue any free passes. Montas struggled by giving up five earned runs against Philadelphia in his first start, so this was an impressive bounce-back performance. He's slated to next take the mound at home against Baltimore next week.